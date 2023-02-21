Conexus partners with Heart Linked to support youth mental health in Sask. northern communities

Conexus Credit Union plans to support mental health in Saskatchewan’s northern youth through a new multi-year funding agreement with the community services co-operative Heart Linked.

Heart Linked co-founder Cathy Edwards welcomed the news. She said securing the multi-year funding is critical if the organization’s mission is going to succeed.

“Knowing we have the support of Conexus for the next few years allows us to focus on our core mission to develop and deliver the most impactful programming possible,” Edwards said. “We deeply appreciate their support, from the bottom of our linked hearts.”

Heart Linked offers virtual and in-person mental health and wellness programs for girls living in remote, northern communities with a goal to reduce rates of self-harm and suicide through asset building rather than crisis intervention.

Heart Linked works in collaboration with an advisory committee from the Northern Lights School Division and together, they work with leaders from partner communities to develop program content that is specific to the community’s needs. In 2023, Heart Linked will provide programming in Lac La Ronge, Pinehouse, Cole Bay, Jan’s Bay and Green Lake.

“Too often, we hear stories of youth here in our province who have lost their battle with mental health,” said Regional Vice President of Retail Sales for Conexus Dan Kirby. “In many cases, these young people suffered without the knowledge and tools necessary to combat these struggles. We’re proud to be partnering with Heart Linked, who are focused on providing these resources to young women living in some of Saskatchewan’s most remote and vulnerable communities.”

According to a media release, with continued funding support, the co-operative has plans to expand the programming within the Northern Lights School Division and beyond.