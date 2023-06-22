Classic cars bring out the sun and the fun

The Melfort Trade Alliance Chamber of Commerce Show and Shine was held Friday, June 16 and was another well-attended event with 137 vehicles registered from Alberta, Manitoba, BC, and Saskatchewan.

The Chamber thanked all the volunteers, the business community, car owners and enthusiasts, the City of Melfort, the sponsors including G3 Melfort, Pattison Media and The Prairie North Co-op and the weather for cooperating.

Photos by Cassie Johnson and Melfort Trade Alliance Chamber of Commerce The Melfort Show and Shine returned to Main Street on Friday, June 16 with 147 entries from around Western Canada.

Winners:

Top Motorcyle –JBN Promotions –Austen Painchaud ( Kinistino)

Vintage Class –Melfort Spiffy Car Wash–Allan Salisbury (Nipawin)

50’s –Melfort Liquor Loft–Adrian Bourgeois ( Melfort)

60’s -Nutters Everyday Naturals –Herb Wright ( Melfort)

70’s -Armstrong Trucking and Excavating–Tim Bulicz (Melfort)

80’s –Prairie North Co-op –Cecil McNab ( Melfort)

Modern –Fountain Tire –Eric Wilness (Naicam)

Top Ford –Melody Motors–Jordan Barnett( Melfort)

Top GM –Cheyenne Motor Products–Robin Schiltroth( Portage la Praririe, MB)

Top Mopar –Diamond Dodge –Brad Fowler (Sherwood Park, AB)

Top Import –Thomas Motors –Matthew Toon ( Prince Albert)

Honourable Mention -Shoppers Drug Mart #442 Melfort SK-Cadence and Darren Flaata ( Melfort)

Fan’s Choice –TJ’s Pizza -Tim Bulicz (Melfort)

Community Spirit Award –Liliidae Home and Design

Photos by Cassie Johnson and Melfort Trade Alliance Chamber of Commerce The Melfort Show and Shine returned to Main Street on Friday, June 16 with 147 entries from around Western Canada.