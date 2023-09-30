City dismayed after vote on tentative agreement halted

The City of Prince Albert has accused the union representing City inside workers of reneging on their commitment to vote on a new tentative agreement.

The two sides hammered out a tentative agreement on Sept. 27, with a ratification vote by union members scheduled for Friday. However, the City was notified on Friday that CUPE 882, which represents the workers, decided to halt the ratification vote and destroy the ballots cast.

“We are dismayed by the decision of the Union Executive,” City of Prince Albert Corporate Services Director Kiley Bear said in a press release. “Unfortunately, our employees are unable to return to work and are left to grapple with the last minute decision to destroy their ballots.”

According to the press release, City officials were told the vote stopped due to “a number of technological, structural, and organizational changes” which would have come into force immediately upon a return to work.

The Daily Herald has reached out to CUPE 882 for comment on the vote and will update the story with further details from the union and City once we receive a response.

More to come.