Charges laid after large quantity of drugs; restricted weapons seized from North Battleford residence

Three men have been charged after police find over 350 grams of cocaine and prohibited weapons during a search warrant in North Battleford.

On June 9, Battleford RCMP’s Gang Task Force entered a residence in the 1000 Block of 113 Street while executing a search warrant in relation to an ongoing investigation.

Officers located and seized two illegally-modified firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, a conducted energy device and body armour during the search. Drug trafficking paraphernalia and 359 grams of cocaine, as well as a quantity of cash, were also recovered at the property.

Eastin Louis, 26, of North Battleford and Trevor Auger, 18, of Edmonton are each charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, four counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm/prohibited weapon or restricted weapon, and 13 various other weapons related charges.

Jarod Dumais, 23, of Edmonton is similarly charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm/prohibited weapon or restricted weapon, four counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and two counts of possession of a firearm/prohibited weapon with ammunition without license/registration.

All three men will appear in North Battleford Provincial Court on June 13.

“This search warrant has removed more than a third of a kilogram of cocaine plus illegal firearms and weapons from our streets,” says Sgt. Adam Buckingham of the Battleford Municipal General Investigation Section. “I hope this sends a message: we will not tolerate the presence of dangerous weapons and drugs in our community.”

“Battleford RCMP, Gang Task Force and Municipal General Investigation Section officers will continue to proactively and relentlessly investigate those who disregard our community’s safety.”