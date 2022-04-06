Chamber CEO expecting packed house for luncheon with premier and finance minister

It’s been a long wait, but the Prince Albert and District Chamber of Commerce Luncheon with finance minister Donna Harpauer and Premier Scott Moe is back on the calendar.

Chamber CEO Patty Hughes said tickets sold fast for the event, which shows just how excited people are to get back to normal.

“We had our legacy event here a couple of weeks ago and the business community really came out to support that,” Hughes said. “Again, the business community are really coming out to support this event on Friday.

“We are going to have a full house for it, and it just goes to show that people are ready to be engaged and back out doing things again.”

Harpauer is scheduled to speak about the provincial budget on Friday. Both she and the premier will be available for questions afterwards.

Hughes said the latest budget will have a significant impact on Prince Albert. She’s grateful the business community will have a chance to ask the finance minister a few questions about it.

“It’s really crucial to have a conversation with our minister, as well as the premier, and for them to also let us know what’s on the horizon,” she said.

The hospital expansion and new mill opening are the two hot-button items for Prince Albert. Hughes said she’ll be interested to hear what Harpauer and Moe have to say about both projects, and about the forestry sector in general.

“The investment that’s going to be happening in regards to forestry, a lot of that is private investment, which is significant to the business community and our economy,” she said. “That just always generates more opportunities and revenue to support other activities for our community to make it a better place.”

The 2022 Chamber Luncheon begins with registration at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, April 8 at the Ches Leach Lounge in the Art Hauser Centre. Lunch starts at 11:45.