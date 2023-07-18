Chaika signs tryout contract with Dinamo Minsk

Tikhon Chaika is heading back to Belarus.

The Raider netminder signed a tryout contract with Dinamo Minsk of the Kontinental Hockey League late last week according to a release by the club.

Chaika, who turns 20 on Aug. 26, has spent the past two seasons in goal for the Raiders posting a 39-44-3-1 record over 96 games with a .899 save percentage and 3.02 goals against average.

Chaika was selected by Prince Albert with the 53rd overall selection in the 2021 CHL Import Draft.

Former Raider forward Vladislav Shilo also inked a try-out contract with Minsk according to the team’s Instagram account. Shilo was traded to the Winnipeg ICE on Sept. 30, 2022 in exchange for forward Alessandro Segafredo and defenceman Owen Boucher.

Shilo posted 21 goals and 27 assists in 124 games across two seasons in the WHL. Prince Albert selected Shilo with the 45th overall selection in the 2020 CHL Import Draft.

