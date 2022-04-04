Chaika named WHL goalie of the week for second time in three weeks

At the helm of the Prince Albert Raiders and their push for the playoffs, goaltender Tikhon Chaika has been named the Western Hockey League’s goalie of the week. Again.

It’s the second time Chaika has been given the honour this season, with his first recognition coming on March 14.

In his most recent stretch this week, Chaika posted a 2-1-0-0 record to go with a 1.34 GAA and a .949 SV%. He kicked it off with a 34 save effort as part of a 2-1 win over the Brandon Wheat Kings last Wednesday. He then turned aside 15 shots the following Friday in a loss to the Wheat Kings. On Saturday, he turned in a 25 save performance in a 6-1 win over the Regina Pats.

The 18-year-old netminder leads all WHL goalies in minutes played (1,736) since January first, and has three shutouts in that stretch. Chaika sports a 20-19-3-1 record with a 2.85 GAA and a .903 SV% in 47 starts for the Raiders this season.

Prince Albert is back in action on Friday night when they travel to Saskatoon to take on the Blades.

@kyle_kosowan•sports@paherald.sk.ca