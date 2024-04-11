CFUW book sale springs into action

For more than three decades, the University Women’s Club (CFUW Prince Albert) has been selling used books to raise money for local scholarships.

This local affiliate of Canadian Federation of University Women keeps a low profile. Members meet monthly for friendship and to learn about local and global issues. For example, at a recent meeting, members toured the new palliative care facility, Rose Garden Hospice. Through the national organization, members learn about issues affecting women in Canada and around the world.

CFUW is not a service organization and fundraising is kept to a minimum. The spring book sales is the club’s only means of raising money for a music festival scholarship and five $500 scholarships intended to help local female Grade 12 graduates who are furthering their education.

This year’s sale begins April 19 and 2010 a.m. to 5 p.m. at South Hill Mall. The sale continues Monday to Saturday, April 22-27, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone can afford to shop at this book sale because there are no fixed prices. Pick out the books you want and give a donation to the scholarship fund. It is as simple as that.

In this age of e-readers, people are still eager to buy books. The CFUW book sale is the perfect opportunity to pick up a few books that you think you might like to read.

Some people are even more eager to donate books. Books in good condition can be dropped off during the sale. An enthusiastic group of women and men volunteer their time to help put on the book sale. If you wish to volunteer contact Gail Syverson at (306) 764-3556. You’ll be helping a good cause and meeting lots of other people who love books too.