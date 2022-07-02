Catholic Division approves contractor for window replacement project

Prince Albert Catholic School Division has selected the company that will be completing division’s window replacement project.

The board approved a contract with Nagy Holdings during their last regular meeting of the school year on June 20. The project involves window replacements at St. John Community School and St. Francis School.

The funding for the project came from the Ministry of Education Safe Return to Class capital funding, which supports projects that improve air quality.

Director of education Lorel Trumier explained that the division was fortunate to receive that funding.

“We are in a position to change windows, which of course is one of those needs in every school where heat loss can occur or there can be improved ventilation. It certainly was the place we want to enhance.”

AODBT Architecture acting as the project manager issued a tender on May 26. Ngay Holdings was the lone bidder when the tender closed June 6.

In the memo from Chief Financial Officer Greg McEwen AODBT recommended that the board accept the bid.

Factors that entered into the decision were the board policy around purchasing goods and services, market pricing for windows in other projects, availability of supply, availability of labour and the division’s preferred timing for the project.

If necessary additional project funding will come from the Preventative Maintenance and Renewal (PMR) project funding previously approved by the board.

As well, the board also received updates on changes to Summer Literacy Camps.

The Government of Saskatchewan is again providing funding for the camps, which are moving to three schools after previously being held in one.

Prior to COVID-19, the camps were hosted at St. John School. This year they will be at St. John, St. Catherine Catholic School and St. Michael Community School.

Education director Lorel Trumier said the division was excited for the new model.

“This year the Ministry of Education has provided a different model potentially where we could have a week at three different schools,” Trumier said.

She added that this is with knowledge that student may want to go to specific schools.

The camps are intended to help children age 6 to 11 to be better prepared for the new school year. The main goal is to support and improve reading and writing skills.

“We are going to host one week camp at three schools St. Michael, St. Catherine and St. John,” she said. “Families are able to sign up now and they can actually attend all three weeks of the camp if they so desire or attend one in their community. It just provides the opportunity for much more easy access to at least a camp in three parts of our city.”

They are inviting children in Grades 1 to 3 and 4 to 6 to attend. The schedule is July 11 to 15 at. St. John, July 18 to 22 at St. Catherine and July 25 to 29 at St. Michael.

The morning session from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. is for children ages 6 to 8 and the afternoon from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. is for children age 9 to 11. Each camper will receive a large number of books each week to create their own reading collection.

Michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca