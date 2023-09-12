Carlton girls excited for upcoming volleyball season

There is plenty of optimism in the air for the Carlton Crusaders girls’ volleyball team as the 2023 high school volleyball season is set to get underway.

Carlton head coach Tori Glynn says the Crusaders are returning a strong group of returning players and are hoping to grow together as a team.

“We have a few returning players that hopefully can use that experience to their advantage (and) we’re looking forward to that. For the new players coming in, it’s fun to have a new team dynamic and get to know new people. I’m really hoping that they will take every opportunity to learn and grow. I’m hoping that we learn to play in our systems and really develop a good team cohesion this year.”

Last season, the Crusaders booked their ticket to provincials and qualified for the playoff bracket with a victory over Swift Current in three sets in their final round robin game. However, they fell in the quarterfinals to their crosstown rival St. Mary Marauders.

Glynn says Carlton is looking to play in provincials again this year as they are in Prince Albert. Carlton will have to qualify through regionals since St. Mary is the host team for 5A Girls Volleyball.

“I think that our goal is generally to qualify for provincials, but I think if we’re playing as a team and we’re looking to get better every day, those are kind of the goals that set everything else in motion.”

For Glynn, it will be her first full season as head coach of the Crusader girls volleyball team. She took over as head coach halfway through last season replacing Brooke Dallyn. She says she is looking forward to being on the bench as head coach for a full year.

“I’m just looking forward to getting back in the gym. I really enjoy the sport (of volleyball) and being able to build the sport in our community. It’s not my first time as a head coach, it is (my first time) at Carlton. I’m looking to take some of that experience that I had and kind of apply it here.”

For Kwyn Tournier, the 2023 volleyball season will mark her last at Carlton as she is in Grade 12. She says the team has shown great chemistry throughout their practices so far.

“I think that not just skill wise, but I think that we all are good people. I think that we all connect really well together and have fun.”

She says she wants to be a leader for Carlton in her final season.

“I just want to be a role model and a leader, and I want them to follow the older girls

The Carlton Crusader girls will host their home tournament on Sept. 16.

sports@paherald.sk.ca