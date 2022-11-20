Car crash in West Flat responsible for Saturday power outage

A car crash in the West Flat neighbourhood was responsible for a power outage that lasted more than eight hours in some parts of Prince Albert on Saturday.

SaskPower reported on social media that crews were dispatched at around 12:18 p.m. to restore power, but extensive damage meant crews had to cut power to the entire city as well as rural customers at 4:15 p.m.

Crews restored power to most areas by 4:50 p.m., with full power returning to the City at 8:56 p.m.

Parkland Ambulance reported that the collision that caused the outage occurred at the Sixth Avenue and River Street West intersection at around noon. One man was treated for minor injuries and taken to Victoria Hospital for further care. No other injuries were reported.