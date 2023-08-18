Canada wins opener in 3-game set with U.S.

Daily Herald Staff

Prince Albert’s Stryker Zablocki had an assist and goaltender Hannah Clark recorded a 13-save shutout as Canada’s National U18 Team defeated the United States 4-0 in Lake Placid on Wednesday.

Team Canada scored two powerplay goals and outshot the Americans 40-13 to take the first game of the three-game series.

“Everyone always talks about how intense the Canada-U.S.A. rivalry is, but I didn’t truly feel it until I stepped on the ice,” said Maxine Cimoroni, one of four Canadian goal scorers. “We went at it today; it was a battle for every inch of ice, and it was awesome. You could see in our start tonight that we we’re a little unsure, but we settled in, shortened up the shifts and I thought we got better as the game went on.”

Zablocki assisted on Canada’s opening goal by Makayla Watson just over two minutes into the second period. The goal was one of three the Canadians scored in the second after a goalless first period.

Team Canada continued their dominance with a 6-1 win in Game 2 on Thursday. Game 3 is scheduled for 1 p.m. CST on Saturday.

