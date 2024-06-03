Brown adds to list of Ladies Northern victories with 2024 win

There was a familiar face back on top of the leaderboard at the conclusion of the second major tournament of the year at Cooke Municipal Golf Course.

Saskatoon’s Kim Brown won four straight titles from 2016-2019, and on Sunday she added to that total with a two-round score of 151 to win the 2024 Ladies Northern.

“It feels great,” said Brown, who won her first Ladies Northern in 2005. “It’s the first tournament of the year. I haven’t been out playing too much, so it felt really good to be able to get out here, play three rounds: a practice round and then two rounds for the tournament. It was just a great weekend.”

Brown led from start to finish at the Ladies Northern. She found herself in the Championship Flight after shooting a 76 on Saturday. She improved by one stroke on Sunday, shooting an 18-hole total of 75 to finish 10 strokes ahead of her nearest competitor.

“Yesterday (Saturday) was some tough conditions,” Brown said. “It was really windy, but I managed to get through with a solid round of 76 and I was very happy with that. Then today we had beautiful conditions and the course was great and I was 75, so I felt like I was steady all weekend.”

Although Brown lives in Saskatoon now, she grew up in Prince Albert and views Cooke as a second home course. Win or lose, she said every Ladies Northern feels special.

“We want to play well and we want to compete well,” she said. “I think any time you do that you can walk away feeling pretty pleased about the weekend and about your play.”

Regina’s Kim Walker finished second in the Championship Flight with a two-day score of 161 while 2022 Ladies Northern champion Kathy Ziglo finished third with a score of 163.

Walker’s total was good enough to land her the Sr. Ladies Northern Championship.

The 2023 Sr. Ladies Northern Champion, Pauline McDougall, took top spot in the First Flight. McDougall shot an 87 on day one, but rebounded for a sizzling 76 on day two to take the First Flight title.

Other winners include Donna Morin (Second Flight) Lien Dinh (Third Flight), Jodi Bruce (Fourth Flight), Jackie Packet (Fifth Flight), Chantelle Burns (Sixth Flight) and Judy King (Seventh Flight).