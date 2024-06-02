Pride Parade embraces themes of self-care and community care

Pride Week and Pride Month kicked off in Prince Albert with the Pride Parade and Pride in the Park on Saturday.

Prince Albert Pride Chair Chelsea Bleau explained that they were excited to see all the supporters and allies of the LGBTQ community who numbered in the hundreds.

“We got here and it was a really good morning. Everything went super smooth,” Bleau said.

Bleau was excited for the Pride After Dark event later Saturday.

“I know in past years there have been quite a few more people at the parade in here at the park, but we’re also overlapping with Moose Jaw and Meadow Lake today,” Bleau said.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald A drum group in a truck was part of the Pride Parade as it wound its way from the Court of Kings’ Bench to Kinsmen Park on Saturday.

Saskatoon Pride was in attendance as the two Pride events occasionally overlap.

“Today has just been really great. The weather has been great, everything went smoothly this morning,” they said.

According to Pride, the number of people in the Parade was well over 200.

Bleau expected to be on the move until early in the morning.

Pride Week had important themes for the LBT community this year.

“We chose self-care and community care as our theme this year. We had a lot of different ideas and as a board, we decided that that was absolutely the best one because that’s what we really need right now,” Bleau said.

“Self-care involves caring for ourselves and taking care of our mental health and making sure that we’re all good. But Community care is especially important because we need a really strong allyship right now,” Bleau said.

Bleau said that all of the support showed strong allyship.

The Parade, as always, began at the Court of King’s Bench and ended at Kinsmen Park for Pride in the Park.

Pride in the Park opened with prayers from Elder Liz Settee and Nora Vedress of Calvary United Church. Speakers included here, some speeches were read by other members of Prince Albert Pride and UR Pride representative Ariana Giroux, there were also speeches from former MLA for Prince Albert Northcote Nicole Rancourt and Vice-President of Saskatchewan Teacher’s Federation Nathan Bromm.

Having a happy day after a tough year for the LBTQ community is a positive thing according to Bleau.

“I feel like after such a tough year, it really like when all the whole crowd shows up and everybody’s smiling. It just goes to show that we will be okay no matter what,” they said.

“It’s divided all across the country right now. But everybody’s got smiles on their faces today and the community care is really, really showing.”

Late in 2023 PA Pride created an Advocacy Committee and launched their own Year of Advocacy, which was led by event emcees Troy Parenteau and Alex Zahara.

” They did a fantastic job. Alex did an awesome job going through some facts and they’ve just done such a wonderful job this year with the advocacy committee. We’ve done a lot of presentations for organizations in this city, like YWCA I did one for the mental health and addictions program at Sask Polytech, which was awesome,” Bleau said.

The event had a long list of sponsors and supporters and that was because of the work of the Pride organizers.

“The sponsors were crazy this year. It was a very long list. We worked really hard to get in touch and personally connect, especially with local businesses and it was like there was so much support in Prince Albert,” Bleau said.

“It was so reassuring and so empowering. And every year people show up and they know that that community care is needed to put on big events like this and they did a fantastic job and we are just so thankful to our sponsors,” they added.

The event was also supported by the Prince Albert Police Service who provided an escort for the Parade.

Another event for Pride Week was the Calvary United Church Diversity Service on Sunday. Events will continue throughout the week and month in Prince Albert. Another event is a Pride At the Rock Trout All Ages Show on Thursday, June 6 featuring Cupid’s Heart, Burning Pallets and LJ (Tyson).