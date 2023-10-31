Bombers remain tops in both SJHL and Sherwood Division

The Flin Flon Bombers have the best record in the SJHL and continue to lead the Sherwood Division.

The Melfort Mustangs, Nipawin Hawks and La Ronge Ice Wolves are pursuing the Bombers who have a record of 13-1-1-0 as of Oct. 30.

As of Oct. 30 the Mustangs are in second place with a record of 10-3-1-0 with 21 points, the Hawks are in third place with a record of 7-6-0-1 with 15 points and the Ice Wolves are in third place with a record of 5-9-1-1 with 12 points.

The Mustangs closed their week with a 3-2 overtime loss to the Yorkton Terriers in Kamsack on Saturday, Oct. 28.

The Terriers led 1-0 after the first period and the game was tied 1-1 after the second period.

Clay Sleeva scored the game winner with three seconds left in the extra frame for Yorkton.

Logan Belton and Bo Eisner scored for the Mustangs in regulation time.

Colton Koran and Dylan Ruptash responded for the Terriers in regulation.

James Venne made 28 saves for Melfort; Blake Sittker made 16 saves for Yorkton.

Melfort opened the home-and-home with a 4-1 win over the Terriers in Melfort on Friday, Oct. 27.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first period and Melfort led 3-1 after the second period.

Rhett Hamilton, Ryan Duguay, David Rioux and Hayden Prosofsky scored for the Mustangs.

Cade Kennedy had the lone goal for the Terriers.

Venne made 15 saves for Melfort: Adam Kelly made 26 saves for Yorkton.

Melfort opened their week with a 5-3 loss to the Melville Millionaires in Melville on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

The game was scoreless after the first period and the Millionaires led 4-2 after the second period.

Chase Friedt-Mohr, Prosofsky and Duguay scored for the Mustangs.

Matt Kjemhus, Colby Ball, Euan Morrison, Kole Keen and Jadon Iyogun responded for Melville.

Venne made 32 saves for Melfort; William Dyke made 32 saves for Melville.

The Estevan Bruins were in Melfort to play the Mustangs on Wednesday, Nov. 1, results were not available.

The Mustangs were in Flin Flon to play the Bombers on Thursday, Nov. 2, results were not available.

Nipawin closed their week with a 6-1 win over the Notre Dame Hounds in Nipawin on Sunday, Oct. 29.

The Hawks led 2-0 after the first period and 5-1 after the second period.

Alex Bernauer, Chase Visser, Joel Mabin, Artem Hrabovetskyi, Braxton Buckberger and Finley Radloff scored for the Hawks.

Cole Wirun responded for Notre Dame.

Damon Cunningham made 24 saves for Nipawin; Jesse Pye made 32 saves for the Hounds.

The Hawks opened their week with a 3-2 loss to the Bombers in Nipawin on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

The Bombers led 2-1 after the first and the game was tied 2-2 after the second.

Mabin and Evan Forrest scored for the Hawks.

Jacob Vockler, Koen Senft and Justin Lies responded for Flin Flon. Vockler’s goal came on a penalty shot in the first period.

Tyson Endall made 29 saves for Nipawin; Harmon Laser-Hume made 29 saves for the Bombers.

The Hawks were in Kindersley to face the Klippers on Tuesday, Oct. 31, results were not available.

La Ronge defeated the visiting Melville Millionaires 4-1 in La Ronge on Sunday, Oct. 29.

The Ice Wolves led 2-1 after the first period and 3-1 after the second period.

Parker Carrier, Cole Thomas, Raine Hodge and Liam McInnis scored for the Ice Wolves.

Cale Nachai responded for Melville.

Karl Soneff made 39 saves for La Ronge; Dyke made 29 saves for Melville.

The Ice Wolves defeated the Notre Dame Hounds 4-3 in La Ronge on Saturday, Oct. 28.

La Ronge led 2-1 after the first period and the game was tied 2-2 after the second period.

McInnis, Seth Dragan, Jacob Hufty and William Forsberg scored for the Ice Wolves.

Carson Baylis, Briggs Jowett and Wirun responded for the Hounds.

Soneff made 31 saves for La Ronge; Johann Tremblay-Kau made 36 saves for Notre Dame.

La Ronge opened their weekend set with the Hounds with a 5-2 loss in La Ronge on Friday, Oct. 27.

The Hounds led 1-0 after the first and 3-0 after the second.

Forsberg and Jacob Cossette scored for the Ice Wolves.

Kyla Kalamaras scored a pair for Notre Dame; Jacob Lundeen, Davis Sato and Baylis added the other goals for the Hounds.

Topher Chirico made 34 saves for the Hounds; Tremblay-Kau made 42 saves for Notre Dame.

The Humboldt Broncos are in Nipawin to play the Hawks on Friday, Nov. 3 and the Hawks are in Humboldt to play the Broncos on Saturday, Nov. 4.

The Estevan Bruins are in La Ronge to play the Ice Wolves on Friday, Nov. 3 and Saturday, Nov. 4.