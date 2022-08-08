Body found on Saturday believed to be missing Ahtahkakoop man

RCMP investigators believe a body discovered on the Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation may be that of a 22-year-old man who went missing in June.

Isaiah Arcand of Aktahkakoop was reported missing to police on June 29. On Saturday, Aug. 6, Shellbrook RCMP received a report that the body of an adult male had been discovered.

The Saskatchewan Coroner’s Office is now investigating. An autopsy will take place to confirm the identity of the deceased.

Police say Arcand’s family is aware of the discovery. The circumstances surrounding his death are not considered suspicious at this time.