Birch Hills downs Rosthern in double overtime to take Twin Rivers Hockey League Championship

Tyson Novakoski was the overtime hero as the Birch Hills Blackhawks defeated the Rosthern Wheat Kings 5-4 to win the Twin Rivers Hockey League championship on March 23.

Novakoski’s breakaway goal came just over three minutes into the second overtime, silencing the hometown Rosthern crowd and giving Birch Hills their third Twin Rivers Hockey League title.

Connor Long, Tyler Tilford, Hunter Schnell and Tristyn Corliss also scored for the Blackhawks, while Kody Kushniruk made 34 saves to earn the victory. Reed Gunville was named playoff MVP.

The Blackhawks and Wheat Kings split the first four games of the best-of-five series, with the home team winning every contest. Rosthern won 5-4 in Game 1 and 7-3 in Game 3, while Birch Hills responded with a 7-2 win in Game 2 and a 4-3 win in Game 4, setting up winner-take-all Game 5 on March 23.

The Blackhawks led 4-2 heading into the third period, but the Wheat Kings scored twice in the final frame, sending the game into overtime.

Birch Hills defeated the Cudworth Tricky Maroons and Allan Flames on route to the final, while Rosthern won series’ against the Willow Cree Chiefs and Dalmeny Sabres.

