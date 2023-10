RCMP officers are searching for a 37-year-old man who escaped the Besnard Lake Correctional Camp at around 5:15 on Saturday.

Anthony Michael Alcrow was reported missing to police at 6:50 p.m. the same day he disappeared. He is described as being 6’2 and 198 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police say he may be in the communities of Prince Albert, Beauval, or La Ronge.

Anyone who sees Alcrow is asked to contact Pinehouse RCMP at 306-884-2400.