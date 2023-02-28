Bears Young, Chief commit to play college hockey

Two more members of the Prince Albert Northern Bears will be moving on to the college ranks next fall.

Kaebree Young has signed with Olds College in Olds, Alta., while Jacquelyne Chief has committed to Maryville University in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Young and Chief join teammates Claudia Lammers, Jazlyn Petreman and Jasmine Kohl who have all committed to play hockey at the collegiate level next fall. Bears head coach Steve Young says it is a positive sign to see so many graduating Bears wanting to continue their hockey career.

“It’s very good for the girls that want to further their education and play hockey. For the Bears and the league, we want to make sure this is a stepping stone for them. With female hockey, it’s really developing and changing in the last few years. When there is opportunity and they want to continue to play, I think it’s really important that they take it.

“It’s like any sport, you never know when it is going to be done. The girls who have decided to do both, we are very proud of them. The ones who have decided to move on and go to school only, we are very proud of them as well.”

Chief, the current captain of the Northern Bears will be heading south to the states to pursue an education degree with the Maryville University Saints. She will not be the only former Northern Bear to suit up for the Saints next season as Paige Dawson, the captain of the 2021-2022 Northern Bears also attends Maryville.

Chief says she is looking forward to the next chapter in her hockey career.

“I’m really stoked to go play hockey down in the states. I think it will be a really good experience. It’s a good league and I’ll be playing some good competition so I think it will be really good.”

Chief also says she is looking forward to playing alongside her former Bears teammate Paige Dawson.

“It’s going to be really, really exciting. I can’t wait, it’s going to be really fun for both of us to reunite again.”

For Kaebree Young, she plans on attending Olds College in Alberta this coming fall. She plans to study sports management when she arrives on campus.

Photo by Nathan Reiter/Daily Herald. Prince Albert Northern Bears forward Kaebree Young (right in red jersey) smiles during a team practice in January of 2023.

She says she is looking forward to the opportunity at the next level.

“I’m really excited for it. It’s a new chapter for me. I get to move away from home, and I will see how it goes.”

Young has played 58 career games in a Northern Bears uniform posting a total of 7 points in that stretch.

Young says her time in the Northern Bears program really helped her receive an opportunity to play at the next level.

“I’ve loved it here in PA, it’s been a great group of girls and a great team. It’s always fun, especially being able to play in the Esso Cup for two years. It’s been awesome.”

It has been a whole family affair for the Young family this season. Not only with Kaebree suiting up for the team, but her father Steve serving as the team’s bench boss throughout the season.

Steve says it was a unique experience with Kaebree’s recruitment serving in a dual role.

“It was a bit of a different process. I’m in two positions as a parent and a coach. You want to make sure you market your team and you never want to lie about a player. You never lie about a player. You are honest when coaches ask about a player. This opportunity came up for Kaebree and as a parent, I’m very happy she will be able to continue to play hockey and go to school.”

@nathanreiter14 • sports@paherald.sk.ca