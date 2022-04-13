Arts Council Gets busy

The La Ronge Arts Council continued to organize and hang art exhibits over the winter in the open gallery at Mistasinhk Place.

Currently, the annual Open Community Art Exhibit hangs in the gallery until April 29. After the Arts Council issued a call out to the community, several artists responded with work, which is now on display.

Photos by Valerie G. Barnes Connell Jordan/Northern Advocate

Artwork from the annual Open Community Art exhibit.



The variety of painting and various fabric art makes a creative, colourful and diverse display for local viewers.

Artists involved in the exhibit include Allen Morrow, Caron Dubnick, Lois Dalby, Lori Ulriksen, Hilary Johnstone, Sharon Feschuk, Ava Oatley, Easlynn Tucker, Joni Menz and Terri Franks.

There have been other exhibits throughout the winter. A two- woman exhibit by local artists, Andrea Cowan and Reanne Settee graced the gallery throughout February and into March.

A fibre art collection named, Calling, by Hanna Yakozawa Farquharson hung in the gallery in December through to Jan. 23. The exhibit was provided by the Organization of Saskatchewan Art Councils (OSAC).

OSAC is the umbrella organization that supports community arts councils to provide community and school art tours, visual art exhibitions, workshops and special events along with theatre and musical performances across Saskatchewan.

The Mistasinhk Place gallery is open daily, including weekends, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

A number of local artists have art included in an exhibit at the Mann Gallery in Prince Albert; two won awards. Reanne Settee won a fibre art award for her piece, Paths of Meaning. The award was sponsored by the Prince Albert Spinners and Weavers.

Caron Dubnick received an award for Achievement in Watercolour Painting, sponsored by Art Placement.

Other La Ronge artists with work in the exhibit are: Donna Stockdale, Hilary Johnstone and Sharon Feschuk.

The Arts Council is currently calling out for paint artists to instruct half-day painting classes for aspiring artists, said Sean Stares, chair of the La Ronge Arts Council in an interview with the Northern Update.

An Artist’s MakerSpace opened at the Alex Robertson Public Library. The MakerSpace is open to anyone to register for events. The fifth event, a beading class with Abagail Quibell (mokwa iskwesis) is scheduled for April 30.

MakerSpace is a place to teach beginning artists painting classes also. Previous events include painting with Caron Dubnick, Embroidery, drawing and calligraphy. No artists were available to teach the embroidery, drawing and calligraphy, but registrants received kits to work on themselves.

Kits are supplied for each registrant of the event held in the MarkerSpace.

The Arts Council is also hosting its first musical concert since the pandemic, Canadian singer-songwriter, Royal Wood, who is Juno Award nominated musician and record producer, will be at Eagle Point on May 7.

In recent years the Napatak Ramble was part of the Arts Council.

“They were part of the Arts Council for Napatak Ramble’s entire history until now,” Stares said. The Ramble is now an independent organization.

Members of the Arts Council have been involved in creating murals around Town also. Sammi Kopek painted a mural at Robertson’s Trading recently, he said. The project was funded by the Town of La Ronge.

And Arts Council members, Andrea Cowan and Alexis Reichert, designed a mural and brought community members together to paint on a wall on Boardman Street across from Conexus Credit Union.

While the Arts Council has lost some members, they will soon be looking for new board members, Stares said.

While the Council has its ups and downs, “Everything is going fairly well,” he said.