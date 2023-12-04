Arrest made after fatal collision on Central Avenue

Prince Albert Police have made an arrest and are continuing to investigate after a fatal collision on Saturday, Dec. 2.

According to the Prince Albert Police Service, shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 2, Prince Albert Police Service members responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision involving two vehicles at the intersection of Central Avenue and 28th Street East.

Parkland Ambulance and Prince Albert Fire Department also responded to the scene.

An occupant in one of the vehicles, a 30-year-old female, was declared deceased at the scene. Officers with the Prince Albert Police Major Crimes, Forensic Identification Section (FIS) and RCMP collision Reconstructionists were called out to assist with the investigation.

An arrest has been made in connection with this investigation.

The scene was shut down to the public overnight as police investigated.

The Prince Albert Police Service is asking for any members of the public who may have witnessed the collision to contact police with information at 306-953-4222. This incident remains under investigation.