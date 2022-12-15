‘Anything for the Veterans’; Raiders donate $15,000 from sale of Remembrance Day jerseys

After donning special commemorative Remembrance Day jerseys during a Nov. 11 home game, the Prince Albert Raiders decided to give more than just thanks this year by donating $15,000 to the Prince Albert Royal Canadian Legion in honour of the men and women who served in the Canadian Armed Forces.

The jerseys, which each featured a different logo representing the three branches of the Canadian Armed Forces – the Army, the Navy, and the Airforce — were auctioned off online. The proceeds from the sales of the jerseys were presented by cheque on Tuesday evening to the Prince Albert Legion by Raiders Business Manager, Michael Scissons, and General Manager Curtis Hunt.

Each Raiders player with familial ties to the Canadian Armed Forces were matched with a jersey that represented the branch their family member served with, many of whom learned a bit more about their family history along the way.

“It was pretty special. Not only for the players, but for the players’ families,” said Scissons. “I think from a player’s standpoint, they thought it was pretty amazing to have that connection to their family.”

Scissons’s hope is by wearing the jerseys, the team brings pride to the service men and women that sacrificed themselves for their country.

“As generations come and go, [they] tend to forget a little bit, the different branches that these individuals served on,” said Scissons. “We need to remember; we need to look back and we need to thank them for the service they gave our country to allow us to be who we are today.”

President of the Royal Canadian Legion No. 2, Rick Hodgson, said the Raiders couldn’t have organized the donation in a more thoughtful way.

“To get a donation like that to your Legion, to your poppy campaign to help the veterans… It can’t get any better,” said Hodgson. “The way they did it was perfect, especially the young kids who were involved with the Raiders club and the players that wore the jerseys. It really got them involved and knowing what Remembrance Day is about and passing it on down because that’s the thing of the future.”

The Raiders’ donation will go to the Legion’s Poppy Fund, which supports Veterans by assisting with rent, food, gas, or medical expenses. The Royal Canadian Legion also donates to care homes where Veterans reside to make their lives more comfortable.

“All that money goes towards Veterans, it goes a long way,” said Hodgson. “Anything for the Veterans.”

Due to the overwhelming positive feedback from fans and support from the community, Scissons and Hodgson have already begun discussing working together again next year with hopes it becomes an annual Remembrance Day event.