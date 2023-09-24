Annual Walk for Veterans sees significant growth

Veterans, first responders, and their friends and family made their way to Kinsmen Park on Sunday to take part in the fourth annual Walk for Veterans in Prince Albert.

Former members and their families walked to raise awareness about the struggles faced by Canadian veterans, first responders, and foreign nationals who supported Canadian troops in conflict zones such as Somalia, Rwanda, Bosnia, Afghanistan and other peacekeeping missions.

Dean Blanchard, who serves on the board of the River Valley Resilience Retreat was among the 30 participants in the walk.

“The Walk for Veterans, it’s just a friendly reminder again just be there and to let people know that we’re still here. We’re all still here, we’re all still brothers and sisters and fathers and it’s just we did some stuff,” Blanchard said.

Veterans from across all services were represented which made Blanchard happy.

“ I see some jumpers, I see some peacekeepers and I see some Navy. we’re harder on each other than we are on normal people. But don’t get in between us because we have got each other’s back pretty good,” Blanchard said.

The tribute and the excellent turnout were great for Blanchard.

“This is nice because all year we are just doing our jobs. And this one little time of the year. And it’s not we’re never going to take away Remembrance Day, that’s a special time,” he said,

“I think it’s just a matter of being acknowledged that’s all. We never did it for accolades, we never did it for money, we never did it for awards Of all of the people I met in the service, there was not one person that did it for anything then everybody else. I did it so my kids don’t have to,” he said.

“I’m seeing older veterans here today they deserve our respect, they deserve the time of day, even though they don’t ask for it, you know, and most of these guys here, you have to force them to come out to be recognized,” Blanchard said.

Blanchard explained that the service sees no colour.

“I don’t want that political, but when I was in the army, you were either black, blue or green there were no other colours you were Army, Navy or Air Force,” he said.

“That’s a fact and you can see the diversity just in the veterans that showed up today. We’re all here. We’re all together. We’re better, together,” Blanchard added.

First Nations Veteran Emile Highway also took part in the walk with a large contingent of Indigenous veterans and recognized the sacrifice made.

“ I’m somebody who believes in giving up his life for something they believe in. I mean, you can’t forget something like that. The ultimate sacrifice last mission. I mean, what more can you again, Some gave some and some gave and then they did,” Highway said,

“I’ve been overseas quite a few times. I was stationed overseas on three tours,” Highway said.

Highway”s son and grandson also took part in the walk.

“And I’m just glad somebody is doing this and somebody is organizing it. And some organizations are put together like the Saskatchewan First Nations Veterans Association,” Highway said.

“I appreciate the organizers to put this on every year,” he added.

Highway explained that he is trying to start to organize a breakfast for the First Nations veterans who take part in the walk each year.

“I’ll keep coming back. I’ll keep walking as long as I’m able and remembering the boys who served and who are currently serving. We can’t forget the ones who are still in there,” he said.

Highway added that Indigenous veterans had their reason to join.

“I always mention this about Aboriginal veterans they didn’t have to join at that time, but they did and they did it for a couple of reasons. One of them was their love for the land, we’re attached to the land and connection to the land and for the treaties,” he said,

He explained that when he returned from serving he was questioned as to why he served with the injustices towards Indigenous people in Canada.

“We used to talk about it in the barracks in Germany Aboriginal people were soldiers in my battalion and they said we’re doing it because we love the land,” he said.

He said that the choices in World War II were Canada and Hitler.

”Canada’s not perfect but I mean you know that especially today’s country they’re starting to they’re making changes in the system and as Aboriginal people we noticed that and we appreciate that,” Highway added.

Attendees walked around Kinsmen Park to pay tribute to veterans.

The event in Prince Albert was one of 11 walks being held across Canada and the only one in Saskatchewan. Hundreds more Canadians supported the walk virtually by walking in their communities and donating pledges online.

Prince Albert Team Lead Madison McKeaveney gave a speech before and after the walk and concluded by thanking the veterans for their service. Her role with River Valley Resilience Retreat is to bring awareness to how families are affected.

They host a Face Everything and Rise (FEAR) peer support meeting for families every Thursday at Cornerstone Methodist Church, as well as a youth group every Thursday.

The Prince Albert walk was hosted by River Valley Resilience Retreat, The retreat’s mission is to provide secluded and safe respite for those who suffer from PTSI or OSI. Their patrons include responders, veterans, active armed forces, RCMP, police, EMS & fire, including volunteer fire, corrections, social workers, doctors, nurses, emergency dispatch, 911, tow operators, funeral assistants, First Nations crisis/response and all public safety personnel. Net proceeds will be used to help fund their activities.