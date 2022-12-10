Animal Control Service Agreement up for extension at Monday council meeting

Council will see an agreement to extend the Animal Control Service Agreement between the City and the Prince Albert Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) during Monday’s regular meeting.

Upon Council’s approval, the contract will be extended for another three years on the same terms and conditions as the current agreement. Annually, the City pays $81,600 for the contracted animal control service. Payments are made to SPCA quarterly.

A report by Bylaw Services Manager Trina Wareham stated that City Administration has discussed the extension of the current agreement with the SPCA and the organization has indicated they would be supportive of the notion.

“Administration believes that the SPCA has provided excellent service under the terms and conditions of the current Agreement and is recommending this extension,” said Wareham’s report. “Under the term of this Agreement the SPCA is designated as an Animal Control Agency within the meaning of the Responsible Pet Ownership Bylaw.”

The report highlighted a few of the services that the SPCA provides in accordance with the Animal Control Services Agreement, including:

Locating and seizing any stray dog or cat found running at large and issuing cat traps to the public.

Responding to complaints relating to dogs and cats running at large by investigating and where applicable seizing.

Responding to complaints with respect to animal feces and dog or cat runs.

Regular patrols of known problem areas and in support of general inspection and investigation.

Provide assistance to the City, Bylaw Enforcement Officers, Police Service and Fire Service as necessary.

Work with all branches of law enforcement to remove animals from a residence of a deceased person.

Provide animal control services as related to the enforcement of The Animal Protection Act 2010.

SPCA Animal Control Officers are on duty Monday to Friday, 8 am to 5 pm, and maintain an after hours voicemail service for the remainder of the time. Officers check voicemails Monday to Friday at 6:30 pm and at 8 am, and Saturday and Sunday at 10:30 am and 3 pm.

According to Wareham’s report, all emergency complaints received after hours are forwarded to the Prince Albert Police Service and after hours non-emergency complaints are forwarded to Bylaw Services to be dealt with the next regular business day.

With City Council’s approval, the new agreement will last until Dec. 31, 2025.