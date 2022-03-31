An Exceptional Vision

Beau “Lac” Funeral Home and Crematorium was the vision of Delores Beaulac. She opened the doors in Spiritwood, SK in 1994.

Delores is an extremely hard working lady who entered an industry, which at the time that was predominantly male.



Delores and her son Ed opened the Shellbrook location in 2007, and in 2013, Ed and his wife Brenda brought on partner Marianne and Travis Turcotte to open the Prince Albert location.



Marianne began in funeral service while she was still in high school with a keen interest in helping people.



She had always fancied a career in health care, but once she was introduced to the funeral industry she was taken by the opportunity to help a family during one of the hardest times in their life.



Throughout her career Marianne has been involved in every aspect of the funeral industry giving her a very unique advantage to leading a fantastic team at Beau “Lac”.



In 2017 Marianne and Travis welcomed Mark and Sheri Muir as business partners, and since that time they have expanded the business by adding an intimate chapel in 2018.



In 2019 they purchased the Leask and Canwood locations, and in the spring of 2021 they added a state of the art crematorium, further enhancing the level of service they are able to provide families.



Marianne has always believed that level of service Beau “Lac” Funeral Home & Crematorium provides each and every family should be Exceptional. Not Expensive.



Marianne, Travis, Mark, and Sheri are honored to be able to continue and enhance the level of service set out by Delores over 25 years ago.

Marianne and Mark are proud and humbled by the efforts of their team and the great strides the company takes to serve the families of the communities they operate in, and look forward to what the future holds for their company.