Allan headlines Raiders award banquet, winning team’s Most Valuable Player

10 different awards were handed out on Wednesday night during the annual Prince Albert Raiders’ award banquet at the Ches Leach Lounge. The night was capped off with Raider defenceman Nolan Allan capturing the MVP award.

Rather than have the spotlight shine on himself, Allan shifted the focus on to his teammates.

“There were definitely a lot of other guys that could have won it,” Allan said. “We’re a team here and we need every guy, it’s not just a one man show. It doesn’t matter how big or small your role is, we need everyone, and that’s how we’re going to win hockey games.”

Another award winner from Wednesday night was goaltender Tikhon Chaika. He took home the rookie of the year award for his outstanding work in net this season for the club.

While it was surprising to few to see Chaika receive the honour, he seemed to be the most surprised out of everyone when he was named rookie of the year. However after receiving his trophy, he was all smiles for the rest of the night, and was grinning from ear to ear when talking about the award.

“I was so happy, but it was unexpected for me actually,” he laughed. “What I try to do is just help my team and give them a chance to win. When I started playing hockey, it was my dream to come and play in the CHL. When I came, it was pretty hard at first just because of the different cultures. It maybe took one month to get used to living here, and after that I could feel the communication with everyone.”

Chaika also received the first star award, as he was named the first star more than any other Raider after each game.

Landon Kosior also walked away with some hardware. A force on the defensive side of the puck this season, while also adding an offensive touch with 18 goals this year, he was named the Raiders’ most valuable defenceman.

“I think it’s been a good season for me,” Kosior said. “Last year didn’t go the way that I wanted it to individually, and I thought I had a good summer. I have some really good teammates here, and great coaches that have helped me. It’s not an individual award, all of your teammates help you out with it. I couldn’t have done it without any of the guys on this team.”

Prince Albert Raiders award winners

Most Valuable Player: Nolan Allan

Players choice award: Evan Herman

Most Valuable Defenceman: Landon Kosior

Rookie of the Year: Tikhon Chaika

Best Defensive Forward: Sloan Stanick

Most Improved Player: Tayem Gislason

Best Conditioned Player: Remy Aquilon

Scholastic Player of the Year: Harrison Lodewyk

Three Stars: Third Star: Evan Herman, Second Star: Reece Vitelli, First Star: Tikhon Chaika

