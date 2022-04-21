Aerial searches and diving team dispatched to aid in search for missing 5 year old

The search for a missing 5 year old from a Saskatchewan First Nation continues with efforts from the RCMP, partner search and rescue agencies, and local community volunteers.

Frank Young was reported missing to Carrot River RCMP on April 19th. He was last seen at 12:30 p.m. while playing in the front yard of his home on the Red Earth Cree Nation.

A press conference was held yesterday by members of Red Earth’s leadership and Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC) executives to provide an update on the search efforts being made to find Frank. Police are equipped with drones, night vision, All Terrain Vehicles, and flares to search harder to reach areas of the First Nation.

A police plane with thermal imaging conducted an aerial search of the community yesterday evening, further aerial searches are planned for today. A Saskatchewan RCMP Underwater Recovery Team is also planning to search the body of water nearby the boy’s residence.

Members of the local community, Saskatchewan RCMP’s Carrot River Detachment and Search and Rescue, PAGC Search and Rescue, and the Search and Rescue Saskatchewan Association of Volunteers are continuing with ground search efforts to locate Frank Young.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Frank is asked to call 911 or Carrot River RCMP at 306-768-1200.