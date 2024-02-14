A taste of Greece

The Churchill Community High School (CCHS) Travel Club hosted a Greek Night on Saturday, Feb. 3 at Eagle Point Resort diningroom with a capacity crowd.

Chef Shaun McConnell, from the Riverside Gold and Country Club in Saskatoon oversaw the cooking of a Greek meal, which consisted of Tzatziki Dip and mini pitas, Avgolemono Soup (lemon chick rice) to start.

That was followed by the Main Buffet, which included: Mediterranean Salad, Maroulosalata Salad, Moussaka (meat entrée) Citrus and Herby Rice Pilaf, Citrus Marinated Pork Souvlaki, Spanokopita, and Roasted Vegetables.

The meal ended with a Dessert choice of Baklava or Chocolate Greek Mousse Cups.

The evening also included a silent auction, which created much conversation and action.

The event was held to fundraise for a student trip to Greece and Italy, which will take place during the Easter Break, beginning March 30.