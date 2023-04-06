8-year-old dies after being struck by school bus in Red Earth

At approximately 12:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Carrot River RCMP received a report of a collision involving a pedestrian on Red Earth Cree Nation.

Initial investigation determined a school bus stopped to let a child out. The child exited the bus and began travelling on foot in the same direction as the bus.

The child was then struck by the bus.

Officers and EMS provided first aid to the child, who was later declared deceased at the scene. He has been identified as an 8-year-old boy from Red Earth Cree Nation.

The bus driver remained at the scene and the occupants of the bus did not report any injuries, according to police.

Carrot River RCMP continue to investigate.