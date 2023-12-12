19-year-old arrested for dangerous driving after driving in excess of 200 km/hr

A person has been arrested after being caught driving in excess of 200 kilometres per hour by the Prince Albert Police Service.

According to Police on Tuesday morning at approximately 3:15 am, patrol members with the Prince Albert Police Service observed a Dodge Charger travelling at a high rate of speed southbound in the 2800 block of 6th Avenue East.

The vehicle exited the city southbound on Highway 3 South. A short time later, members observed the same vehicle travelling northbound on Highway 3 South back into the City.

The speed of the Charger was recorded in excess of 200 km/hr in a zone where the posted speed limit was 90 km/hr.

Police members followed and located the vehicle, parked at a residence in the 400 block of 23rd Street East.

Two occupants were observed fleeing from the vehicle. After a brief foot pursuit, both males were taken into custody.

Subsequent investigation led to the identification of the driver, a 19-year-old male, who was charged with Dangerous Driving. He made his first appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Tuesday morning.