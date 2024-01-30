13-year-old arrested in connection to bear spray incidents

A youth has been arrested after two incidents involving bear spray in Prince Albert appeared on social media.

According to the Prince Albert Police Service, on Jan. 23 at approximately 9:00 pm, a group of three youth aged 10, 12, and 13, were walking in the 1500 block of 15th Street West.

They were approached by two other youth, one of whom discharged a canister of bear spray at the group. The three victims ran home and decontaminated themselves.

The victims later saw a video recording of the incident on social media and reported the incident to police.

On Jan. 24 at approximately 1:20 am, a 40-year-old woman was the victim of an attempted robbery. The suspect approached the victim while brandishing a can of bear spray. The suspect demanded property and money but received none. A video of this incident was also posted on social media.

The suspect in both incidents, a 13-year-old youth, was brought to the police station by a parent on Jan. 26. The youth was taken into custody and faces three charges of assault with a weapon and attempted armed robbery.

The youth has been released from custody and are scheduled for their first court appearance on Feb. 5 at Prince Albert Provincial Court.

