Woman transported to hospital after police dog bite

A police service dog bit an intoxicated woman after she opened the door of a police vehicle.

Police were called to the 2800 block of 6th Avenue East after a complaint of a disturbance had occurred in the area. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a male who had sustained non-life threatening injuries from an alleged assault. Parkland Ambulance attended the scene and transported him to the Victoria Hospital.

A 26-year-old intoxicated female was detained and spoke with an officer before being released to friends. Upon release, she approached a police vehicle and opened the rear door and was then bit by the police service dog. The woman was transported to the Victoria Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident was reported to the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT), SIRT said the incident did not meet the threshold for an investigation.

