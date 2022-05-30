Woman arrested for murder of Clearwater River Dene Nation man

La Loche RCMP have laid a second degree murder charge following an incident in Garson Lake over the weekend.

At approximately 1:10 a.m. on Saturday morning, police received a report of an injured person being transported to hospital by a private vehicle.

Emergency personnel immediately responded and located the vehicle on Garson Lake Road. The individual was pronounced deceased on the scene by EMS.

The deceased has been identified as 49-year-old Ryan Piche from Clearwater River Dene Nation.

A joint investigation by La Loche RCMP and Saskatchewan RCMP’s Major Crime Unit determined an altercation occurred earlier in the evening at a residence in Garson Lake.

As a result, Melissa Laprise, 41, of La Loche was arrested on May 28 and charged with second degree murder. She appeared in court on May 30 in La Loche.