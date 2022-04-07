Woman arrested following machete attack in Canwood, Sask

A 32 year old woman has been arrested following a machete assault in a Canwood, SK business.

Around 9 a.m. on April 6th, Ahtahkakoop RCMP were called to a Canwood business for a report of a person with a weapon. An adult woman was arrested and a machete was seized by officers at the scene.

An injured man was transported to hospital by EMS for treatment following the attack.

As a result of investigation, Erin Whitefish from Big River First Nation is charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of uttering threats against a person, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and possession of methamphetamine.

She will appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court on April 8th.

The investigation is ongoing.