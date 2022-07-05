WHL releases complete 2022-23 schedule, Raiders to start B.C. road trip in late January

The Prince Albert Raiders will make their first trip to British Columbia since 2019 when the 2022-23 WHL season gets underway.

The Raiders start their five-game B.C. road trip on Jan. 28 in Prince George. That’s followed by games in Victoria (Jan. 31), Vancouver (Feb. 1), Kamloops (Feb. 3) and Kelowna (Feb. 4). Prince Albert ends that road trip with a game in Swift Current (Feb. 10) before returning home.

The WHL released the complete 68-game schedule for all 22 clubs on Tuesday. The season begins on Friday, Sept. 23 with eight games, including one between the Raiders and Saskatoon Blades at the Art Hauser Centre.

The season ends on March 26, 2023 with a lone match-up between the Calgary Hitmen and the Edmonton Oil Kings. Tiebreaker games will be held on March 28 if needed, with the playoffs set to begin on march 31. The Memorial Cup begins in Kamloops on May 26, 2023.

The complete WHL schedule is available online at www.whl.ca.

The Prince Albert Raiders haven’t made a Western Conference road trip since the 2019-20 season that was cut short due to COVID. They haven’t made a road trip to the B.C. Division since 2018-19, when they went 4-2-0 against their British Columbia opponents. That includes a 7-3 win over the Kootenay Ice who have since moved to Winnipeg.