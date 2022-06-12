Weather hinders SPSA from assessing McCafe Fire near Stanley Mission

The wildfire situation is improving in Stanley Mission thanks to a much needed rainfall, but the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency likely won’t be able to reassess the situation until later Sunday evening.

The McCafe fire burning south of the community currently sits at around 11,426 ha. The SPSA has six helicopters working the fire line, while 110 firefighters from Stanley Mission, Sucker River, La Ronge, and the FSIN worked to douse action hotspots along the fire’s perimeter. Tanker groups out of La Ronge have also been assisting.

A message from Lac La Ronge Indian Band Chief Tammy Cook-Searson posted on Facebook said Stanley Mission support staff were working with Red Cross and PAGC volunteers in Prince Albert and Saskatoon to coordinate recreation activities and support to the evacuees.

A message from Emergency Management Officer Maurice Ratt posted Saturday night said leaders would gather on Sunday to determine when it is safe for residents to return home.