Wakaw to receive a new cellular tower

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SASKTODAY.ca

WAKAW – The Town of Wakaw will be receiving a new cellular tower to boost the area’s cellular needs.

Dwane Burke, Recreation and Community Economic Development Manager for the Town of Wakaw, spoke to SASKTODAY.ca and said the goal is to be operational by the end of June, following the required consultation process.

The new cellular tower will be on the 100th block of Main Street on the property owned by SaskTel. The Town of Wakaw is about 100 km northwest of Saskatoon.

Burke said the Town of Wakaw has been lobbying the government and SaskTel for better cellular service for the past two years.

“This announcement coincides with the Town of Wakaw’s economic plan, with better communication, cellular and download services, it shows potential businesses why working and living in Wakaw makes sense.”

The tower will serve the town and immediate area. The Town of Wakaw said that this will free up the tower outside of town to serve the lake area and others. The addition will be of significant benefit to residents, businesses and visitors.

Also announced this week, the Town of Wakaw is on the fibre optic installation plan for 2027 (phase 7). This service, or services from other service providers, bringing fibre optics to the area will provide greater opportunities for living, working, investing and playing in the area.