Victoria Hospital unveils new food delivery upgrades thanks to $44,000 donation from Malcolm Jenkins

The Victoria Hospital announced the purchase of two new multigen food service delivery systems thanks to a $44,000 donation from local philanthropist Malcolm Jenkins.

The donation was part of a record $481,742.44 accumulated by the Boreal Healthcare Foundation on Give a Little Life Day. Jenkins said making the donation was an easy decision.

“I’m old, and you can’t take it with you,” Jenkins joked when asked why he made the donation. “That pretty much boils it down, and Prince Albert deserves it. This is a great hospital.”

Jenkins’ wife was in palliative care at Victoria Hospital before passing away in 2010. He said that was a big reason for the donation, but he was also inspired by Give and Little Life Day ads highlighting the hospital’s food service department.

“It’s my small way of paying back a little bit for how they helped her,” Jenkins explained.

“(The hospital) is state of the art, and we’ve got to keep up…. We’ve got to continually upgrade.”

Victoria Hospital nutrition and food services manager Matt Sawatzky said the donation is “massive” for staff and patients. Food service staff provide more than 2,000 meals a day, and Sawatzky said the new multigens will help improve quality and efficiency.

“(We’re) super grateful, obviously,” Sawatzky said. “We know that Mr. Jenkins does a lot of philanthropy in the area and Prince Albert especially, so we’re definitely grateful he heard our little radio ad and decided to contribute, for sure.”

Jenkins’ donation was the largest on Give a Little Life Day. Boreal Healthcare Foundation CEO Cody Barnett said it would go a long way to improving patient care.

“Everyone needs a good meal,” Barnett said. “There’s an old adage about how healthy food and good food helps you heal. That’s what motivated him: helping as many people as possible, and it’s a fantastic donation.”

Give a Little Life Day was held on Dec. 1. The goal was to raise $300,000 to address urgent hospital needs. Barnett said they were excited to exceed that goal, and grateful to Malcolm for providing such a great example.

“It’s just incredible, everything Malcolm does for the community,” Barnett added. “We’re so lucky to have people like him here.”