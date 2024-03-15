Two Ontario men arrested on various drug trafficking charge

Prince Albert Police have arrested two men from Ontario after a drug trafficking investigation was concluded earlier this week.

On March 14, members of the Prince Albert Police Service Crime Reduction Team (CRT) executed a search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of 19th Street West in Prince Albert. As a result of the investigation Police seized $8,335.00 in cash, 652.2 grams of cocaine, 262.4 grams of methamphetamine, 190.5 grams of cutting agent, a handgun with ammunition and further evidence to support drug trafficking.

The two Ontario males, ages 31 and 32, have been charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Cocaine, Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Proceeds of Crime and multiple firearms related offenses.

They will make their first court appearance on Monday, March 18, at Prince Albert Provincial Court.

