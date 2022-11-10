Trial date set in Allen Bird Memorial Centre fire case

A trial date has been set for the woman accused of intentionally setting fire to the Senator Allen Bird Memorial Centre earlier this year.

Gina Beatty, 24, has been remanded to the Pine Grove Correctional Centre until 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 26, 2023, when she will face charges in Prince Albert Provincial Court of one count arson, and a second count of assault in connection to an unrelated incident that occurred the same day as the fire.

Beatty was previously denied bail and must remain in custody until the charges are proven in court.

Her lawyer, Roman Latsenko, said Beatty plans to plead not guilty on all counts.

At 8:30 a.m. on April 15, the Prince Albert Fire Department was called to the Senator Allen Bird Memorial Centre following reports of an extensive fire on the east side of the building. Fire crews were able to prevent the flames from spreading to surrounding buildings, but the structure was a total loss.