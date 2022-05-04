Traffic stop leads to drug trafficking charges for two Alberta men

A traffic stop by Punnichy RCMP has led to the arrest of two Alberta men after officers discovered more than a kilogram of illegal drugs and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Around noon on May 1, Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle on a property on Highway #15, near Raymore, SK.

The vehicle drove away, but was later located by officers in the town of Quinton. A traffic stop with activated emergency lights was attempted, but the vehicle refused to pull over. A second police vehicle blocked its path and forced the driver to stop, who was then arrested.

The sole passenger of the vehicle fled on foot. He was located and arrested approximately two hours later at a business in Raymore, thanks to a tip from a member of the public.

Officers located a bag the man dropped while running from police, which contained approximately one kilogram of crystal methamphetamine. A backpack was also left at the property on Highway #15 before the vehicle fled.

A search of the two bags revealed illegal cigarettes, knives, batons, approximately 96 OxyContin pills and various drug trafficking paraphernalia.

As a result of investigation, Craig Taylor, 44, of Whitecourt, AB and Sean Poulton, 48, of Spruce Grove, AB have each been charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Taylor was additionally charged with flight from a peace officer and failure to comply with a probation order, while Poulton received one count of resisting a peace officer.

They have been remanded into custody until their next court appearance in Punnichy on May 10.

“We thank the members of the public that reported the suspicious vehicle, as well as the whereabouts of one of the males we arrested,” says Cpl. Jason Collen of the Punnichy RCMP. “Your actions helped us remove more than a kilogram of illicit drugs from the streets. This is an excellent example of the public and police working together to keep our community safe.”