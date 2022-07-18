Timmerman edges Henry to take second straight Sask. Amateur Men’s Championship

Roman Timmerman was a model of consistency over four days at Prince Albert’s Cooke Municipal Golf Course, and that was enough to claim his second straight Saskatchewan Amateur Men’s Championship.

Timmerman shot a two-under-par 69 for three straight rounds before firing an even 71 on Friday, July 15. That reliability helped him edge out Prince Albert’s Brett Henry by one stroke for the victory.

“It feels awesome,” Timmerman said when asked about winning his second straight amateur championship. “This year was a little bit difference than last year. I had Brett putting some pressure on me down the closing holes, so it definitely kept it a little interesting. (I’m) just very happy to have won this twice.

“There are so many good names on this trophy. Just to have my name on it once was an honour, but to have it twice is really special.”

Timmerman entered the final round two strokes up on Henry, who had just been crowned Men’s Mid-Amateur Champion the day before. After shooting an even 36 on the front nine, Timmerman continued his consistent play down the stretch, hitting a birdie on hole 11 and a bogie on hole 18 to finish with an even 35.

Henry, meanwhile, finished the front nine one-under-par, then hit three birdies and three bogies on the back nine, but it wasn’t enough to dislodge Timmerman from the top spot.

“I played steady the first three days—pretty much the same round all three days—and then today, just struggled off the tee a lot (and) kind of scrambled,” Timmerman said. “I was able to keep my composure and thankfully finish it out on 18.”

Saskatoon’s Alex Swinnerton finished third, shooting a one-over-par 71 on Friday. That gave him a combined one-over 285, and put him seven strokes behind the leader.

Prince Albert’s Danny Klughart finished fourth with a combined three-over 287. Regina’s Luke Cote rounded out the top five, finishing with a five-over 289.

Timmerman credited his first win in 2021 for giving him the confidence to go out and claim another title.

“Just knowing that I can win this tournament is what I learned most (last year),” he said. “There are so many good golfers in Saskatchewan, so just knowing that I can compete is awesome.”