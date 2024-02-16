SaskPower, Unifor reach new collective bargaining agreement

Regina Leader-Post Staff

A new collective bargaining agreement has been reached between SaskPower and UNIFOR, according to a news release issued Thursday morning.

“This is an agreement that works for SaskPower and for Unifor members, who provide many valuable services to our company,” said Kathryn Pollack, executive vice-president of people, safety and Indigenous and corporate relations for SaskPower said in the release.

The agreement was ratified by the two parties on Feb. 14 and is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2023. It will see general wage increases of three per cent for 2023 and 2024, and two per cent for 2025. It will expire on Dec. 31, 2025.

“We are pleased that the members of Unifor have ratified this agreement,” said the Minister Responsible for SaskPower, Dustin Duncan in the release. “This successful ratification shows that the best agreements are negotiated at the bargaining table.”

The agreement is the latest amid a handful of bargaining processes. A new four-year contract for Saskatchewan doctors was announced in early February. It includes ongoing funding for physician services and initiatives to the tune of approximately $245 million, a general rate increase of 2.5 per cent every year from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2026, a competitive market rate adjustment applied to the first year of the agreement, and increased funding to support long-term retention, parental leave and continuing medical education.

Bargaining between the province and the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation are ongoing, having reached another impasse this week.