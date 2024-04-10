Saskatchewan Roughriders announce training camp plans

Taylor Shire

In just one month, the Saskatchewan Roughriders will open training camp ahead of the 2024 CFL season.

On Tuesday, the Roughriders announced their full camp schedule, which will see the team spend two weeks at Griffiths Stadium in Saskatoon before returning to Regina for the final week at Mosaic Stadium.

The Roughriders will begin with rookie camp on the University of Saskatchewan campus from May 8 to 10 before main training camp opens on Sunday, May 12.

The annual Green and White Day will take place at SMF Field in Saskatoon on Saturday, May 18 with a State of the Nation address featuring president-CEO Craig Reynolds, general manager Jeremy O’Day and head coach Corey Mace at 1 p.m. before the team hits the field shortly after.

There will also be plenty of activities for the family including face painting, music, inflatables to go along with appearances from Gainer the Gopher, the Rider Cheer Team and the 620 CKRM Pep Band.

Following Green and White Day, the Riders will head to Regina for the first pre-season game on Monday, May 20 at 2 p.m. at Mosaic Stadium against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The team will then have a just few days of camp before departing for Edmonton ahead of their second and final pre-season game against the Elks on Saturday, May 25 at 2 p.m.

After the final pre-season game in Edmonton, the Riders will return to Regina for training camp from May 27 to 31 at Mosaic Stadium. Once camp concludes, final roster cuts will be made on June 1.

The Riders will then begin regular season practice on June 4 ahead of the club’s season opener in Edmonton against the Elks on Saturday, June 8 at 5 p.m.

Saskatchewan will also be on the road in Week 2 of the CFL season as they visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday, June 16 at 5 p.m. before the Riders open their home schedule on Sunday, June 23 in a rematch against the Tiger-Cats at 5 p.m.

