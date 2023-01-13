Sask. RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigating death of 34-year-old Pelican Narrows man

Around 2:25 a.m. on Jan. 11, Pelican Narrows RCMP were called to assist local EMS with an injured male at a residence located on the 4000 block of Ballantyne Street in Pelican Narrows, Sask.

Upon arrival, officer located the male who appeared to have sustained a life-threatening injury. He was immediately transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment and was declared deceased shortly after.

He has been identified as 34-year-old Dalton Linklater from Pelican Narrows. His family has been notified and Victim Services has been engaged.

Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes has taken carriage of the investigation, which is being considered a homicide. The Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service also attended and ordered an autopsy.

According to an RCMP media release, investigators are conducting witness interviews and examining the scene to create a detailed picture of the incident. Pelican Narrow RCMP have been in communication with the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation to relay steps residents can take to help maintain their safety.

Residents can expect to see an increased police presence for an undetermined amount of time as police investigate the incident.

Anyone with information on this incident or any suspicious activity is asked to contact Pelican Narrows RCMP by calling 306-632-3300 or their local police service. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.