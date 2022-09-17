Royal Canadian Legion to lay wreath for the Queen during special service in Memorial Square

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 2 in Prince Albert has planned a Remembrance Day-type service on Monday at 11 a.m. to honour Queen Elizabeth II.

Branch president Rick Hodgson said the Queen was a veteran, having completed five months of training near the end of the Second World War. The war ended before the Queen, then known as Princess Elizabeth, could be assigned to active service,

Queen Elizabeth also gave Canadian Legion’s the right to add “Royal” to their name in the 1960s. Hodgson said it was important to honour her life.

“The (royal) family has always been a supporter of the Legions,” Hodgson said. “That’s why it’s important to do (a service).”

Legions across Canada will pay their respects on Monday. In Prince Albert, that will involve a few prayers, and Legion members will lay a wreath in her honour.

“It will be a short service but we do have to pay our respects to the Queen, so that’s what we’re doing,” Hodgson said.

“Everyone is so used to the Queen, (reigning) for 70 years, so (her death) was a big thing.”

Legions across Canada will halt all activities until the Queen is buried on Monday. That includes things like fundraisers, draws, or recognition ceremonies.

“The Legion is paying their respects to the Queen, and then we will be willing to move on and serve the King,” Hodgson said.