Roughriders sign seven from 2024 draft class

Regina Leader-Post Staff

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed six of their eight selections from the 2024 CFL Draft, plus another from the CFL Global Draft.

On Monday, the team announced that linebacker Nick Wiebe, receiver Dhel Duncan-Busby, linebacker Melique Straker, receiver D’Sean Mimbs, receiver Ajou Ajou and defensive back Richard Aduboffour have signed with the team.

First-round pick — offensive lineman Kyle Hergel — remains unsigned as he is currently with the NFL’s New Orleans Saints. Offensive lineman Daniel Johnson, a fifth-round pick, also remains unsigned as he is attending a NFL rookie minicamp.

The club also announced the signing of first-round Global draft pick Tyrone Taleni, a defensive end from Samoa. Second-round Global pick, punter Jordy Sandy, remains unsigned.

The recent signees are set to hit the field for Day 1 of rookie camp on Wednesday. Wiebe, a University of Saskatchewan product, is not expected to participate as he is recovering from ACL surgery. The linebacker is expecting to return in August or September.

The full team will then take to the field in Saskatoon for full training camp on Sunday.

Riders add receiver

Saskatchewan also signed an American receiver on Monday.

The team announced that Braydon Johnson has agreed to terms with the club.

The 6-foot, 200-pounder previously signed with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent after the 2023 NFL Draft but spent just one month with the team. Prior to that, he spent five seasons at the Oklahoma State University, where he had 1,298 yard and eight touchdowns in 46 games, with 24 of those being starts.

Riders add punter

The Riders stayed busy on Monday with an addition to their special teams unit as Global punter Joe Couch signed with the club.

The 5-foot-11, 210-pound Australian played three seasons at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkansas, where he punted 76 times for an average of 44.7 yards.

Roughriders sign three others

Last week, the Roughriders added a trio of players to the roster as well.

First, the Green and White added two to the offensive line with the signing of Canadian Ryan Berta and American D’mitri Emmanuel.

Berta, a centre, played five seasons at Queen’s University while Emmanuel played the previous two seasons at Florida State University.

The Riders also added American defensive back Eric Smith, a product of Florida A&M University.