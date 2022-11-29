Rose Valley RCMP report 1 woman dead, child seriously injured in Sunday collision

The Rose Valley RCMP say one person has died and two more are injured, including a child, after a pick-up truck collided with a farm tractor hauling a trailer Sunday evening.

The incident occurred on Hwy 35 roughly 6 km north of Rose Valley, a community south of Tisdale. The pick-up truck had a driver and two passengers inside, one of which, a 78-year-old woman from Sylvania, Sask., was pronounced dead at the scene. The other, a child whose age was not given, is in hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the woman’s family has been notified of her death.

The man driving the pick-up truck was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the tractor was not injured.

The RCMP sent out a press release at 8:37 p.m. Sunday evening saying the highway was blocked while emergency crews attended the scene. All traffic was detoured around the site until about 4:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Rose Valley is located roughly 75 km south of Tisdale.