River Rivers honored with KFL All-Star selections

The undefeated Bantam Prince Albert River Rivers added some more hardware to the trophy case this week as two players were selected as Kinsmen Football League all-stars.

Running back Rylan Morrison and Lineback Tucker Prodaehl were both honored with KFL All-Star selections, the River Riders announced on Friday.

Bantam River Rider head coach Joey Hemsworth describes Morrison as a power back who was hard for opponents to take to the ground.

“Rylan was a kid that started it off every single game or running back kind of the ball didn’t have to worry about it. He ran super hard, super fast. It would take about three guys to tackle him. He was just the heart and soul of our offense this year and a big reason why we were so successful offensively for sure.”

In addition to his duties as running back, Morrison also returned kicks for the River Riders. Hemsworth said one of their highlights was watching Morrison run a kickoff back for a TD on the first play of the game.

“He always set the tone for us offensively. (We) could always trust calling a play for him to carry the ball for us, so, it was nice. (The award was) very well deserved. (He’s) really a heck of a player from the running back position.”

It was an impactful season on the defensive side of the ball for lineback Tucker Prodaehl. Hemsworth says he seemed to be involved in every play.

“Tucker, defensively, he’s just one of those kids who would always have a feel for the ball, nose on the ball, whether he was making a big play with a sack or chasing the running back down for a loss of yards or holding him to short gain. (He was) just one of those players that would always react to the ball. A lot of good football instincts for sure on the defensive side.”

Hemsworth adds it was also special to see Prodaehl earn recognition as a rookie at the Bantam level.

“For a kid to make that kind of impact, first year at the bantam level, is definitely huge. Hopefully he comes back, I know he’ll probably have an opportunity to play high school if he chooses.”

With the Pee Wee River Riders, lineback Brandon Arabaejo was also honored as a KFL all-star.

Hemsworth says it is encouraging to see football players from Prince Albert earn recognition.

“It just shows that the city is more than a hockey town. We got some kids that can play football here too. It’s definitely nice to see.”

Registration for the 2023 season is now open for Prince Albert Minor Football at pariverriders.com.

sports@paherald.sk.ca