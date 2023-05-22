RCMP searching for Pelican Lake First Nation man with dementia

UPDATE: RCMP say Leo Harris has been located safe.

RCMP are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 64-year-old man with dementia from Pelican Lake First Nation.

Leo Harris was last seen at about 10:30 a.m. on Monday at his home, according to Spiritwood RCMP. He regularly goes for runs in the area.

“Leo lives with dementia and may appear confused,” reads a news release.

He’s about 5’8” tall with a thin build and dark hair that touches his shoulders. He was last spotted wearing a blue shirt and pyjama pants.

RCMP say he may try to catch a ride to North Battleford.

Anyone with information on Harris’ whereabouts is asked to call Spiritwood RCMP, their local police service or Crime Stoppers.